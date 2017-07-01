QPMC receives half a million tonnes of Gabbro from Oman

Doha: Qatar Primary Materials Co on Saturday announced that its ports in Mesaieed have received about half a million tons of gabbro from Oman over the past few days. CEO of QPMC Essa al Hammadi said the shipments of gabbro and limestone are being received by the company from Oman as part of its strategy since 2014 to diversify sources of construction materials imports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.