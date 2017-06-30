Qatar's economy faces more pressures as blockade grows
The Qatari riyal is currently facing a devaluation threat on what is seemed like an economic blockade on Qatar from British banks and international financial institutions. Last week, the riyal has significantly dropped to QAR 3.788, down from a normal level of QAR 3.64 per $1.
