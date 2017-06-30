Qataris rally behind Emir amid Gulf crisis
As Qatar faces the deadline of an ultimatum by its neighbors to comply with their list of sweeping demands, there is an atmosphere of defiance and patriotism in the capital Doha. A stencil-style image of the Emir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al-Thani, is now almost everywhere -- on social media profiles, large posters on the streets and on the city's high-rise towers, on T-shirts, on cars and, the latest, a wall by one of Doha's shopping malls.
