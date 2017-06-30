Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani - File photo
Arab and Gulf countries, mainly Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain, severed their ties with Qatar over accusations of "supporting terrorist groups." The four countries also have sent Doha an ultimatum of 13-point demands that should be carried out in 10 days to end this stand-off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US atto...
|Jun 13
|Retribution
|4
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC