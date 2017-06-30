Qatari cinemas quit airing Wonder Woman

The Times of Israel

Two Qatari movie theater chains have pulled showings of Wonder Woman over the weekend, apparently because the film stars Israeli actress Gal Gadot. Advertising for the superhero movie disappeared from the websites of Vox Cinemas and Novo Cinemas on Friday, according to DOHA News.

Chicago, IL

