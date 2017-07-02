Qatar Summer Festival promotions attract huge crowd
Qatar Summer Festival's wide range of promotions on different shops are pulling a large number of customers who are more than happy over availing ongoing amazing discount offers. Participating malls have stepped up efforts to attract more customers by offering attractive offers like "buy two get two free", "buy one get one free" and 20% to 50% off on many items, and reduced prices for other products such as eye glasses, sports apparel, shoes, bags, and garments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US atto...
|Jun 13
|Retribution
|4
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC