Qatar Summer Festival promotions attract huge crowd

Qatar Summer Festival's wide range of promotions on different shops are pulling a large number of customers who are more than happy over availing ongoing amazing discount offers. Participating malls have stepped up efforts to attract more customers by offering attractive offers like "buy two get two free", "buy one get one free" and 20% to 50% off on many items, and reduced prices for other products such as eye glasses, sports apparel, shoes, bags, and garments.

