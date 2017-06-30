Qatar stock exchange drops as Arab de...

Qatar stock exchange drops as Arab deadline nears

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Qatar likely faces a deadline this weekend to comply with a list of demands issued to it by Arab nations that hav... Authorities say an enraged former doctor came to the New York hospital that had spurned him to exact vengeance on his former colleagues. Authorities say an enraged former doctor came to the New York hospital that had spurned him to exact vengeance on his former colleagues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US atto... Jun 13 Retribution 4
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,798 • Total comments across all topics: 282,182,059

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC