Qatar stock exchange drops as Arab deadline nears
Qatar likely faces a deadline this weekend to comply with a list of demands issued to it by Arab nations that hav... Authorities say an enraged former doctor came to the New York hospital that had spurned him to exact vengeance on his former colleagues. Authorities say an enraged former doctor came to the New York hospital that had spurned him to exact vengeance on his former colleagues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US atto...
|Jun 13
|Retribution
|4
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC