Qatar Given 48-Hour Extension To Comply With Gulf Demands, Which Include Closing Down Al Jazeera

In what is being viewed as the worst diplomatic crisis in the Middle East since Iraq invaded Kuwait in 1990, Qatar has been given a further 48 hours to comply with a list of demands including closing down major news network Al Jazeera from four neighboring Arab states that have cut ties to the country. The closure of Al Jazeera, the region's most high-profile network, is just one of a list of 13 demands that Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates issued Qatar on June 22 after accusing the country of supporting terrorism.

Chicago, IL

