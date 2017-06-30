Saudi Arabian ambassador to Turkey has told Daily Sabah Arabic that the Kingdom and other Gulf countries have decided to cut off ties with Qatar after years of requests to stop violating bilateral and multilateral agreements signed between the Gulf nations, writes Daily sabah Qatar blockade developed after multilateral deal violations, Saudi Arabia ambassador to Turkey says Saudi Arabian ambassador to Turkey has told Daily Sabah Arabic that the Kingdom and other Gulf countries have decided to cut off ties with Qatar after years of requests to stop violating bilateral and multilateral agreements signed between the Gulf nations.

