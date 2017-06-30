Qatar bans screening of a Wonder Womana because lead actress is Israeli
Qatar has become the third country to ban the screening of the movie "Wonder Woman" because lead actress Gal Gadot is Israeli. The film had been scheduled to premiere in Qatar on Thursday, and was being promoted by local theater chains VOX Cinemas Qatar and Novo Cinemas .
