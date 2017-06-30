Opinion: Towards Adopting a Human Rights Approach for Deterring the Qatari Regime

Cairo - 4 July 2017: For many years now Doha's ruling elite have mastered the game of employing slick maneuvers in political expansion at the expense of the region's nations, their stability and their legitimate regimes. Over the past weeks, many have revealed a few of that game's secrets, especially those concerning the Qatari regime's investment in directed media; whether through sponsoring and manufacturing its entire content, or through partially sponsoring it and owning its majority stakes with the intention of influencing its content in favor of a specific agenda which Doha adopts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.