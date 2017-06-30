Opinion: Towards Adopting a Human Rig...

Opinion: Towards Adopting a Human Rights Approach for Deterring the Qatari Regime

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

Cairo - 4 July 2017: For many years now Doha's ruling elite have mastered the game of employing slick maneuvers in political expansion at the expense of the region's nations, their stability and their legitimate regimes. Over the past weeks, many have revealed a few of that game's secrets, especially those concerning the Qatari regime's investment in directed media; whether through sponsoring and manufacturing its entire content, or through partially sponsoring it and owning its majority stakes with the intention of influencing its content in favor of a specific agenda which Doha adopts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US atto... Jun 13 Retribution 4
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Ferguson
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,447 • Total comments across all topics: 282,228,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC