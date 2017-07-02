Oil bears retreat as US shale activit...

Oil bears retreat as US shale activity eases

Fears of a collapse in oil prices were tempered last week as signs of an easing US supply glut helped crude bounce sharply, allowing traders to focus on their next challenge: a worsening diplomatic crisis between major energy producing countries in the Middle East. Oil posted the longest run of gains in six months after US shale explorers paused a record drilling expansion in a sign the boom may be slowing down.

