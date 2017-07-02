Humid, hazy conditions continue tonight in Qatar
Doha: Weather forecast in Qatar tonight until 6 a.m. on Monday will be hazy and humid by night inshore and slightly dusty at times becoming hazy with some cloud later offshore, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report. The Department of Meteorology warns of strong wind and high sea in the north at first offshore Wind inshore will be northwesterly 04 to 12 knot, becoming southwesterly less than 05 knot.
