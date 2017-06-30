BRIEF-Kuwait Finance House says expos...

BRIEF-Kuwait Finance House says exposure to Qatar 31 mln dinars

* Total exposure to Qatar 32.8 million dinars representing 2 percent of bank's total assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

