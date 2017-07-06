Beware of rumours! There is no travel ban on Qataris or expatriates
Doha: Some media outlets in UAE are trying to create confusion among family and relatives of expatriates working in Qatar by publishing malicious and fake news. The latest among these fake news is the claim that Qatar has banned its citizens and expatriates from leaving the country.
