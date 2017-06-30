AU sends delegation to Eritrea amid D...

AU sends delegation to Eritrea amid Djibouti border tensions

The African Union says it will send a delegation to Eritrea as tensions grow between that country and neighboring Djibouti after the abrupt withdrawal of Qatar peacekeeping troops from a disputed border area. AU chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat on Tuesday called for calm and said he already sent a delegation to Djibouti, which has accused Eritrean troops of quickly occupying the disputed Dumeira mountain area.

Chicago, IL

