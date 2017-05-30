What Arab columnists tackle on Friday?

Egypt Today

Youm7 In an article titled "Victims' imagesa sometimes virtual feelings are harmful," columnist Akram al-Qasas demonstrated disadvantages of republishing photos and videos of victims and martyrs killed due to incidents or terrorist acts. He said republication of such photos would harm feelings of the victims' families and relatives.



