Westbay Doha Qatar - CC via Pixabay
There have also been regular citizens who opposed the Qatari regime for years and who fled the country to escape from the regimes' crackdown. Sheikh Saud bin Nasser Al-Thani In the wake of the crisis between Qatar and other Arab countries in late May following the offensive statements made by Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani after the conclusion of the American-Islamic summit on May 21, Sheikh Saud bin Nasser Al-Thani publicly expressed his dismay of the action.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC