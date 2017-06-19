UPDATE 1-Qatar expats say leave cancelled, travel restricted after Arab rift
Expatriates working in Qatar said on Thursday their employers had canceled holidays and barred them from leaving the country in the wake of a rift with other Arab powers. A Qatari government official said some leave had been canceled in "essential government sectors" to keep staff on hand as authorities made plans to cope with the crisis, but did not mention travel restrictions or any focus on foreigners.
