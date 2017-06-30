UPDATE 1-Bahrain invokes WTO's "national security" clause in Qatar row

Bahrain told a WTO meeting on Friday trade restrictions imposed on Qatar by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates were justified on national security grounds, a trade official who attended the meeting said. Speaking on behalf of all three countries, Bahrain's representative told the WTO's Goods Council the measures were "in accordance with Article XXI of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade", which allows the usual rules to be broken for national security reasons, the official said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.