UN's Zeid: Call to shut Al Jazeera unacceptable attack

A host of groups have condemned the efforts to pressure Qatar into shutting down Al Jazeera [Tamila Varshalomidze/Al Jazeera] The UN human rights chief has called the demand by a Saudi-led bloc to close Al Jazeera an "unacceptable attack on the right to freedom of expression and opinion". UN High Commissioner Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein "is extremely concerned by the demand that Qatar close down the Al Jazeera network, as well as other affiliated media outlets", Hussein's spokesman Rupert Colville said on Friday.

