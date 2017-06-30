UN's Zeid: Call to shut Al Jazeera un...

UN's Zeid: Call to shut Al Jazeera unacceptable attack

13 hrs ago

A host of groups have condemned the efforts to pressure Qatar into shutting down Al Jazeera [Tamila Varshalomidze/Al Jazeera] The UN human rights chief has called the demand by a Saudi-led bloc to close Al Jazeera an "unacceptable attack on the right to freedom of expression and opinion". UN High Commissioner Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein "is extremely concerned by the demand that Qatar close down the Al Jazeera network, as well as other affiliated media outlets", Hussein's spokesman Rupert Colville said on Friday.

Chicago, IL

