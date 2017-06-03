UK firms keen to explore opportunitie...

UK firms keen to explore opportunities in Qatar

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Peninsula

Senior officials from the Qatar Financial Centre has concluded panel discussions, face-to-face consultations and networking events with professionals from UK corporations and private firms in London and Manchester. The event came as part of QFC s efforts to address the strong historical relationship between the UK and Qatar, and to help companies looking to grow their businesses in the Middle East, QNA reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,210 • Total comments across all topics: 281,526,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC