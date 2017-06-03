UK firms keen to explore opportunities in Qatar
Senior officials from the Qatar Financial Centre has concluded panel discussions, face-to-face consultations and networking events with professionals from UK corporations and private firms in London and Manchester. The event came as part of QFC s efforts to address the strong historical relationship between the UK and Qatar, and to help companies looking to grow their businesses in the Middle East, QNA reported.
