UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt cut ties with Qatar citing a terrorisma
Doha, June 5: Four countries - Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic ties with Qatar accusing the country of destabilising the region. The four nations have reportedly cited 'terrorism' and 'destabilising state security of the region' as reasons for cutting ties.
