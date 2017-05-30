UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt cut...

UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt cut ties with Qatar citing a terrorisma

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Doha, June 5: Four countries - Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic ties with Qatar accusing the country of destabilising the region. The four nations have reportedly cited 'terrorism' and 'destabilising state security of the region' as reasons for cutting ties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,210 • Total comments across all topics: 281,526,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC