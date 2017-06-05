UAE c.bank bars deals with Qatar-linked people, bodies on terrorism blacklist - state news agency

The United Arab Emirates central bank has instructed local banks to stop dealing with 59 individuals and 12 entities with alleged links to Qatar and to freeze all their assets, the state news agency WAM reported on Friday. This came after Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain who have isolated Qatar by cutting all diplomatic and transport links with it this week put dozens of figures with links to the country on blacklists.

