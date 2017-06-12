U.S. Sells $12 Billion In F-15s To Qatar After Trump Accuses It Of Funding Terror

Just one week after President Donald Trump accused the country of funding terrorism, the United States has agreed to sell Qatar $12 billion worth of F-15s. "Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis met today with Qatari Minister of State for Defense Affairs Dr. Khalid al-Attiyah to discuss concluding steps in finalizing the Foreign Military Sales purchase of US-manufactured F-15 fighter aircraft by the State of Qatar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.