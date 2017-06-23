Turkish industrialists mull setting up production units in Qatar

DOHA: As Turkish exports to Qatar have "tripled from the normal levels" after the start of Gulf crisis, top Turkish industrialists and businessmen are contemplating to establish production units of various food items here in Qatar. "We are being advised by our Qatari brothers to establish production facilities of iron, cheese, and dairy in Qatar," said Abdurrahman Kaan, Musiad President, in an exclusive talk with The Peninsula.

