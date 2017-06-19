Turkey sends first aid ship to Qatar amid tensions
Ankara, June 22 Turkey's Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said the first Turkish ship carrying aid to Qatar has departed, in a bid to break the blockade imposed on Doha by a number of Gulf countries. Speaking in an interview with the state-run Anadolu Agency on Wednesday, Zeybekci said that nearly 105 cargo planes have carried aid from Turkey to Qatar, after several Gulf countries cut diplomatic ties with Doha earlier this month, Xinhua news agency reported.
