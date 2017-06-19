Turkey has no plans to reassess milit...

Turkey has no plans to reassess military base in Qatar - minister

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Turkey's defence minister said on Friday his country had no plans to review its military base in Qatar and that any demand for its closure would represent interference in Ankara's relations with the Gulf state. Defence Minister Fikri Isik told broadcaster NTV that he had not seen a demand for the base to be shut.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US atto... Jun 13 Retribution 4
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,785 • Total comments across all topics: 281,969,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC