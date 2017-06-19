Turkey has no plans to reassess military base in Qatar - minister
Turkey's defence minister said on Friday his country had no plans to review its military base in Qatar and that any demand for its closure would represent interference in Ankara's relations with the Gulf state. Defence Minister Fikri Isik told broadcaster NTV that he had not seen a demand for the base to be shut.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US atto...
|Jun 13
|Retribution
|4
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
