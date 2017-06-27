Tillerson to meet Qatari counterpart in Washington

Tillerson's meeting with Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani at the State Department also comes days after Doha dismissed a list of demands from Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The ultimatum demands that Qatar comply with 13 points in return for an end to a three-week-old diplomatic and trade blockade of the country.

