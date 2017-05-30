Tillerson: Break with Qatar by Arab s...

Tillerson: Break with Qatar by Arab states won't affect counter-terrorism

Read more: Jerusalem Post

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Monday that they did not expect a decision by some Gulf countries to sever ties with Qatar to affect the fight against terrorism but urged them to address their differences. Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed their ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of supporting terrorism, in an unprecedented breach between the most powerful members of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Chicago, IL

