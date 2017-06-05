The Latest: S&P lowers Qatar's credit...

The Latest: S&P lowers Qatar's credit rating over dispute

The latest on the Gulf crisis after Saudi Arabia and other nations cut ties to Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism : The international agency Standard and Poors has downgraded Qatar's credit rating because of the Gulf country's fight with Saudi Arabia and other regional nations. S&P said in a statement Wednesday that those countries' severing of diplomatic and business links with Qatar "will exacerbate Qatar's external vulnerabilities and could put pressure on economic growth and fiscal" stability.

Chicago, IL

