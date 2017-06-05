The Latest: Iran urges Arab nations t...

The Latest: Iran urges Arab nations to end Qatar crisis

WFTV Orlando

Iran's Foreign Ministry has urged the Arab nations who have cut ties to Qatar to negotiate an end to the crisis. Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi tells reporters in a weekly news conference: "These countries should try to settle their differences at the negotiating table in a positive and comprehensive process."

Chicago, IL

