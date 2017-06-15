Sudan praises Qatar's role in achievi...

Sudan praises Qatar's role in achieving peace in Darfur

New York: The Sudanese government has praised the great role played by the State of Qatar in achieving peace in Darfur, noting that the Doha Agreement for peace in Darfur came with modern international standards which provided an international recognition of its ability to restore security and stability and strengthen the comprehensive development renaissance in Darfur. In a his speech before the Security Council on Wednesday, Permanent Representative of Sudan to the United Nations Omer Dahab welcomed the UN's unprecedented reaffirmation that the situation in Darfur returned to normal.

