Staff members of Al-Jazeera Internati...

Staff members of Al-Jazeera International work at the news studio in Doha, Qatar. Photo: Reuters

9 hrs ago

There is no taboo on anyone, including Israelis, Kurds, Egyptians, US Democrats and Republicans, and right- and left-wing activists from around the world Arab consumers of news and commentary were upset this week to find out that Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt are demanding the closure of Al-Jazeera and its affiliate stations. The Kuwaiti leadership delivered a 13-point list of demands made by the four countries that have imposed a blockade on Qatar on charges that it supports terrorism.

