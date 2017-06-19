Sheikha Hind Visits Qatar Biobank

Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation , visited Qatar Biobank yesterday to receive an update on the organization's current projects. During the meeting, H.E. Sheikha Hind met with a series of senior representatives including H.E. Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari, the Minister of Public Health; Dr. Asmaa Al Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Genome Programme Committee and Board Vice Chairperson of Qatar Biobank; Dr. Hamad Al-Ibrahim, Executive Vice President of QF Research & Development ; and Dr. Nahla Maher Afifi, Scientific and Education Manager and Acting Director of Qatar Biobank.

