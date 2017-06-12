Saudi-Qatari diplomatic crisis explained: Saudi Arabia in talks with...

The British newspaper Times reported Saturday that in a dramatic move Saudi Arabia and Israel are in talks to establish economic ties that perhaps explain why Saudi Arabia and its allies have imposed a sweeping blockade on Qatar, in an effort to force the Gulf state to drop its support for Hamas, who control Gaza. The Times quoted Arab and American sources as saying that the links would start small: allowing Israeli businesses to operate in the Gulf, for example, and letting El Al, the Israeli airline, fly over Saudi airspace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.