Saudi Arabia says Qatar airspace closure to protect citizens from threats

Saudi Arabia's aviation body said on Tuesday that closing its airspace to flights from Qatar was within its sovereign rights to protect its citizens from any threat. The Saudi comments were in reaction to remarks by Qatar Airway's chief executive that the kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain were violating international law by shutting out Qatari flights.

