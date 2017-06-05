Saudi Arabia: Qatar must stop supporting Hamas, Muslim Brotherhood

Saudi foreign minister says Gulf state is undermining the Palestinian Authority and Egypt, must 'act like a normal country' and decide which direction it wants to go Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir speaks to the press on current events and challenges in the Middle East, in Paris, June 6, 2017. Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said Tuesday that Qatar must stop supporting terrorist groups like Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood, and urged the Gulf state, facing regional isolation, to change its policies.

