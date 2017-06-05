Russia touts dialogue in addressing Q...

Russia touts dialogue in addressing Qatar crisis

Dialogue is the best way to tackle the political rift in the Arab world over Qatar, two top diplomats said Saturday in Moscow. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, in the Russian capital Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and other nations in the region moved to cut off diplomatic ties with Qatar this week.

