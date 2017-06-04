QIC launches free Islamic app for Ramadan
Qatar Insurance, the leading insurance Group in MENA, has launched a free Islamic app as an offering to the community during the holy month of Ramadan. The QIC Islamic app can be downloaded free in both the Android and iOS platforms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC