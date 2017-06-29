Qatar's defense minister to visit Ankara

Qatar's defense minister to visit Ankara

Qatar's Minister of Defense Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah will visit Ankara on June 30, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a message June 29. On June 9, a military agreement entered into force between Qatar and Turkey. The document was signed on November 10, 2016 in Ankara.

Chicago, IL

