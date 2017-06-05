Qatar's Al-Jazeera says battling cybe...

Qatar's Al-Jazeera says battling cyber attack

Qatar-based broadcaster Al-Jazeera said today that it was under a widescale cyber attack which had targeted "all systems", according to a statement released on social media by the broadcaster. The attack was also confirmed by a source at Al-Jazeera, who said the broadcaster was attempting to repel the hack.

Chicago, IL

