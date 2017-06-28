Qatari Think Tank Maintains Anti-Isra...

Qatari Think Tank Maintains Anti-Israel Stance

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Earlier this month, major Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing it of financing and sheltering terrorists and maintaining cordial relations with Iran. Doha's pro-terror policies have not only made the Mideast more unstable, but also directly threaten Israel's security.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US atto... Jun 13 Retribution 4
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,303 • Total comments across all topics: 282,094,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC