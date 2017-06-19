Qatari security recruits female teach...

Qatari security recruits female teachers to spy on Egypt

7 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

"The Qatar State Security recruited most of the Egyptian female teachers who work in educational centers in Doha to collect information during their summer vacation," said opposition leader Ali Abdullah al-Dahnim, former official in Qatari intelligence, on Monday. Dahnim, who had been in charge of collecting information in the Qatari intelligence before he left the agency five years ago, revealed that a private educational center, owned by Mohamed Khalifa al-Kubaisi, brother of the head of Qatar State Security, is the most recruiting center of female teachers to spy on Egypt.

