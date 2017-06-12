Qatari media calls Saudi Council of Scholars "hypocrites"

Qatar lashed out after statements made Sunday by the Kingdom's Grand Mufti and head of the Council of Senior Scholars, Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah Al-Sheikh, in which he stressed that the Arab and Islamic measures taken against Doha are "in the interest of the future of the people of Qatar." Qatari newspaper Al-Raya was the one to publish the attacks, which included insults toward Saudi Arabian scholars.

