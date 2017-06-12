Qatari media calls Saudi Council of S...

Qatari media calls Saudi Council of Scholars "hypocrites"

14 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

Qatar lashed out after statements made Sunday by the Kingdom's Grand Mufti and head of the Council of Senior Scholars, Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah Al-Sheikh, in which he stressed that the Arab and Islamic measures taken against Doha are "in the interest of the future of the people of Qatar." Qatari newspaper Al-Raya was the one to publish the attacks, which included insults toward Saudi Arabian scholars.

