Qatari intelligence Officer Hamad Ali - Screen shot of Abu Dhabi TV
Al Fursan, the aerobatics demonstration tea, of the United Arab Emirates Air Force, said on its Twitter account Wednesday that the Qatari intelligence Officer Hamad Ali was arrested in UAE, and that his confessions will be aired for the first time. The post included a hashtag "Qatar spies' scandals."
