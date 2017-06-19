Qatari Emir congratulates new Saudi C...

Qatari Emir congratulates new Saudi Crown Prince despite crisis

In his message to Bin Salman, bin Hammad congratulated Saudi King Salman, extending wishes of good health and wellness to him, and further progress and prosperity to the Saudi people. Emphasizing the close and fraternal relations between the two countries, Bin Hammad expressed his desire to strengthen mutual relations, wishing Bin Salman success in the duties of his new position under the wise leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

Chicago, IL

