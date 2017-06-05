Qatari crisis could spell new trouble for embattled Hamas

In this Aug. 3, 2015 file photo, Qatar Emir Sheik Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani waits for the arrival of U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry ahead of their meeting, at Diwan Palace in Doha, Qatar. Qatar has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in roads, housing and a major hospital in Hamas-ruled Gaza, but its role as one of the few foreign backers of the internationally shunned Islamic militant group could come to a halt as Qatar faces massive pressure from its Gulf neighbors to cut ties with Hamas.

