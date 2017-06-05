Qatari crisis could spell new trouble for embattled Hamas

In this Oct. 23, 2012 file photo, then-Emir of Qatar Sheik Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, center right, and then Gaza's Hamas Prime minister Ismail Haniyeh, third left, arrive for the corner-stone laying ceremony of a new center providing artificial limbs, in Bait Lahiya, northern Gaza Strip. Qatar has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in roads, housing and a major hospital in Hamas-ruled Gaza, but its role as one of the few foreign backers of the internationally shunned Islamic militant group could come to a halt as Qatar faces massive pressure from its Gulf neighbors to cut ties with Hamas.

