Qatari composer Dana Alfardan produces song in solidarity with Qatar

14 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Doha: Dana Alfardan, Qatari composer and songwriter, and CEO of DNA Sounds, has produced a new song in solidarity with Qatar in light of the current diplomatic crisis. In collaboration with a number of local and international musicians, partners as well as volunteers, One Nation official song will be released in the coming few days and will hold the name of "Al Yaqeen" in its Arabic edition.

